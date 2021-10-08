PERI Finance Price Tops $1.46 (PERI)

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $213,781.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00146958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00090867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,161.20 or 0.99862621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.00 or 0.06372192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,000,021 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PERI Finance Coin Trading

