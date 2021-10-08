PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

PKI opened at $171.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.94 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

