Peter Solvik Sells 8,750 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DOCU stock traded down $4.80 on Friday, hitting $263.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,189. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in DocuSign by 27.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 560.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

