Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.79

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.79 and traded as high as C$9.77. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$9.70, with a volume of 813,133 shares changing hands.

PEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$140.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$47,601.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$854,487.60. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$66,592.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,411.11. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $263,400 and sold 125,144 shares worth $908,718.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

