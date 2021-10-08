Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 155,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,483,586. The company has a market cap of $238.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.