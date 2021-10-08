Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 299,850 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,483,586. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $238.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.