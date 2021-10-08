PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of PGT Innovations worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.46.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

