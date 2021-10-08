Phala Network Achieves Market Cap of $220.36 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $220.36 million and $34.09 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phala Network has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00237099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00102065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

