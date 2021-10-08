Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0544 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.48 million and $22,817.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00143585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,978.70 or 0.99877113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.23 or 0.06476492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy's official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy's official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

