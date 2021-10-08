Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 6.45%.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.