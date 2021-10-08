Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.19

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $1.00. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 4,957 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

