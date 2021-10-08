Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 4,658 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $637.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

