Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $17.32. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The firm has a market cap of $533.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pharvaris by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

