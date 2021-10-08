Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Sells $505,282.86 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.01. 30,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,659. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.