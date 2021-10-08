Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raises Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 238.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 92,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

