PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0515

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $222,345.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00237294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00103387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012124 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

