PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.26

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.26 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 21.99 ($0.29). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 58,189 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.26.

Get PHSC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.67%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.