Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,699,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,530 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.78% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $31,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

