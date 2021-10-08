Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF)’s share price was down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 25,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 205,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.