PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $86.66 and last traded at $86.91. Approximately 64,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 122,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,532.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,480,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

