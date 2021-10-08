Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.31.

PING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PING opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after purchasing an additional 560,514 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 389,367 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 585,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

