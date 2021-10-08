Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $2,771.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.37 or 0.00351620 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001957 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,634,483 coins and its circulating supply is 431,374,047 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

