Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $88.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 102,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 889,902 shares.The stock last traded at $66.17 and had previously closed at $68.19.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,811,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

