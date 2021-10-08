Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average is $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $127.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.