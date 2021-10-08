Piper Sandler Weighs in on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 931,467 shares of company stock worth $58,573,110. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

