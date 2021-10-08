Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $2.57

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $481.15 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00004771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00228504 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00144382 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002637 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,342,539 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.