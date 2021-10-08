PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits Market Cap of $594,248.70

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $594,248.70 and $1,598.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,393,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.