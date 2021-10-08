Pirl One Day Trading Volume Tops $659.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 59.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $46,095.50 and approximately $659.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.