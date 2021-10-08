Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.43% of Pitney Bowes worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 45.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 2.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.