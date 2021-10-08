Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $790,460 in the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,152,000 after purchasing an additional 728,718 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

