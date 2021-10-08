Playcent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,957.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,957.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00048717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00238070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00102286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,449,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

