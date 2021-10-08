PlayDapp (PLA) Price Tops $0.95

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $228.74 million and $77.21 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00238231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00103285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012125 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

