Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Plexus by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Plexus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Plexus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Plexus by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.34. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

