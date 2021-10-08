Plian (PI) Price Tops $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Plian has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $12,758.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00246744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00103493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 865,374,559 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

