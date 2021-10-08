Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 6.1% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.10. 12,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.