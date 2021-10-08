Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 1,792 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $170.75. The company had a trading volume of 293,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

