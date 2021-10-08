Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.40. 885,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,615,358. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

