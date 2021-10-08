Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Points International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Points International to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Points International stock opened at C$22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.85. The firm has a market cap of C$329.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94. Points International has a 1 year low of C$12.25 and a 1 year high of C$23.26.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

