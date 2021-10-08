Polar (POLARV3) Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Polar has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One Polar coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Polar has a market capitalization of $334,370.68 and $10,440.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00142757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,698.90 or 0.99982083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.06563400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polar

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Buying and Selling Polar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

