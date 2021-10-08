Polis (POLIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,186.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $4,186.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001436 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00090236 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00746713 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.