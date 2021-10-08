PolkaCover Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $384,656.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

