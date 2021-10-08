Polkadex (PDEX) Market Cap Achieves $52.74 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $16.62 or 0.00030645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $52.74 million and $1.41 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00143025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,062.16 or 0.99675052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.17 or 0.06462532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

