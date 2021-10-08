Polker Price Tops $0.0782 on Major Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $713,757.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00061693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00094049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00141149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,699.46 or 1.00232425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.24 or 0.06525685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,096,366 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.