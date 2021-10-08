Polychain Monsters Price Reaches $11.52 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $38.52 million and $2.75 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $11.52 or 0.00021066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00228364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,170,808 coins and its circulating supply is 3,344,644 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars.

