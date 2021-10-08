Polytrade (TRADE) Price Up 22.9% This Week

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges. Polytrade has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $271,572.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00238566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,669,121 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

