Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 357,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.42% of Popular worth $267,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Popular by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after buying an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 370.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 335,403 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at $17,907,000. Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 30.6% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 239,708 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at $9,669,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $83.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

