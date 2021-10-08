Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.