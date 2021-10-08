Poseidon Network Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $49.17 million and approximately $193,495.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002432 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00049244 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

