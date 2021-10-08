Powerledger Price Up 23.8% Over Last Week (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $193.15 million and $444.85 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00235944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 458,185,997 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger . Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

