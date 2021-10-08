PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up to $23.61

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.61, but opened at $24.77. PowerSchool shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 307 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWSC. UBS Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

